A Japanese consortium is set to take responsibility for operating and maintaining the Third Terminal at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the capital. The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) will sign a 15-year concession agreement with the consortium tomorrow, Monday.

Under the agreement, CAAB will receive 13.5 per cent of the total revenue generated from passenger and cargo services at the Third Terminal after it opens. Once the terminal reaches full capacity, CAAB’s share of the revenue will increase to 27 per cent.

Preparations are under way to begin partial operations at the Third Terminal on 16 December, Victory Day, with four flights. The target is to transfer passenger and cargo operations for all regular international flights to the new terminal within 14 months of its handover. Accordingly, the terminal is expected to become fully operational around February–March 2028.

Air Vice Marshal Mostafa Mahmood Siddiq, chairman of CAAB, disclosed this at a press conference held at CAAB headquarters in Kurmitola, in the capital, today, Sunday.