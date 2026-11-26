Dhaka Elevated Expressway: 81pc completed, Panthakunja ramp likely to open soon, Kamalapur section by June
Eighty-one per cent of the construction work on the Dhaka Elevated Expressway has been completed, with the partially operational expressway already easing travel across the capital.
The Bangladesh Bridge Authority (BBA) says that once the entire expressway becomes operational, vehicles will be able to travel directly from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka to various areas, including Kutubkhali in Jatrabari, Kamalapur and Moghbazar.
The expressway is being constructed from Kawla, south of the airport, to Kutubkhali on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway, with the aim of reducing traffic congestion in the capital.
The section from Kawla to Farmgate was opened to traffic on 3 September 2023, while the down ramp adjacent to the FDC rail gate was opened on 20 March 2024.
A visit to the construction site near Sonargaon Link Road on 25 November found work underway. Workers said they worked from 7:00 am to evening. In addition to their basic wages, they received extra payment for overtime work.
However, conversations with several workers revealed that their numbers had declined somewhat compared with the previous month. Previously, 100 workers were employed under one engineer and 70 under another. For about a month, the number of workers has remained between 40 and 50.
Sources at the Bridge Authority said efforts were underway to open the Panthakunja ramp in Dhaka next January. Vehicles will be able to enter the expressway through this ramp, but will not be able to exit through it.
On 10 November, Bridge Division Secretary Mohammad Abdur Rouf told Prothom Alo that the contractor had been instructed to complete construction up to Kamalapur by June next year. He said the section was expected to become operational by June.
The government aims to open the entire expressway by December 2028 after completing all construction work.
A PPP project
The Dhaka Elevated Expressway is a major project undertaken under a public-private partnership (PPP). It is the country's first elevated expressway project. The project is being implemented by the Bangladesh Bridge Authority. The First Dhaka Elevated Expressway (FDEE) Company Limited was formed to construct and operate it.
The project cost is Tk 89.4 billion. Under the agreement, the government will provide the investor with Tk 24.13 billion as viability gap funding (VGF), equivalent to 27 per cent of the estimated project cost. The construction company will invest the remaining amount. It will collect tolls for 25 years. The government will receive a share of the toll revenue based on the number of vehicles using the expressway.
The government will pay its share in three instalments during the construction period and another three instalments during the operational period. So far, the government has paid over Tk 10.68 billion to the investor in the first and second instalments.
Including the ramps, the expressway is approximately 47 kilometres long. Of this, around 20 kilometres comprise the main elevated road, while the remaining 27 kilometres consist of ramps. There are 31 ramps in total.
Two Chinese companies are investors in the Dhaka Elevated Expressway. China Shandong International Economic and Technical Cooperation Group (CSI) holds an 80 per cent stake, while Sinohydro Corporation holds the remaining 20 per cent.
Initially, more than half of the project's shares were held by Thailand-based Italian-Thai Development Public Company Limited. However, following financial difficulties and disputes among the partners over shareholding that eventually reached the court, the Thai company lost its stake in the project.
According to the Bridge Authority, the project agreement was signed on 19 January 2011, while a revised agreement was signed on 15 December 2013. Construction began in January 2020. The expressway was supposed to become operational within three and a half years of the start of construction. However, financial difficulties and disputes over shareholding repeatedly disrupted the work on the Dhaka Elevated Expressway.
The project was subsequently scheduled for completion by June 2024, but that deadline was not met. In total, 15 years have passed since the project agreement was signed, while six years have elapsed since construction began. The new completion deadline has been set for 31 December 2028.
The expressway is being constructed in three phases. The first phase, stretching 7.45 kilometres, runs from Kawla, south of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, to Banani Railway Station. The second phase, covering 5.85 kilometres, extends from Banani Railway Station to Moghbazar Railway Crossing. The third phase, spanning 6.43 kilometres, runs from Moghbazar Railway Crossing to the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway at Kutubkhali.
As of September 2026, 100 per cent of the first phase, 87 per cent of the second phase and more than 22 per cent of the third phase had been completed.
Project official Mohammad Golam Mortuza said the project cost remained unchanged at Tk 89.4 billion despite the extension of the deadline. "The amount has not increased. The calculation of the 25-year toll collection period began in 2020," he said.
Jahangir Alam regularly travels along the expressway from the airport towards Tejgaon. He said it takes him around 15 minutes to reach Farmgate by bus from the airport.
Like Jahangir Alam, many people use the expressway. However, allegations that FDEE has underreported the number of vehicles using it, are currently under investigation.
Residents of the capital are now waiting to see when the project will be completed.
Bridge Division Secretary Abdur Rouf said, "The project is facing various challenges. Construction is taking longer than expected. There were problems on our side as well. Land acquisition in some areas took time. Work at Panthakunja remained suspended for a year."
He said vehicle movement would increase once the section up to Kamalapur became operational. This would also generate revenue for the government.