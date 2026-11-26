Eighty-one per cent of the construction work on the Dhaka Elevated Expressway has been completed, with the partially operational expressway already easing travel across the capital.

The Bangladesh Bridge Authority (BBA) says that once the entire expressway becomes operational, vehicles will be able to travel directly from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka to various areas, including Kutubkhali in Jatrabari, Kamalapur and Moghbazar.

The expressway is being constructed from Kawla, south of the airport, to Kutubkhali on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway, with the aim of reducing traffic congestion in the capital.

The section from Kawla to Farmgate was opened to traffic on 3 September 2023, while the down ramp adjacent to the FDC rail gate was opened on 20 March 2024.