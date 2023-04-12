Poverty rate decreases to 18.7pc in Bangladesh: BBS

The poverty rate in the country came down at 18.7 per cent at the national level, which is 20.5 per cent in the rural areas and 14.7 per cent in the urban areas, according to the key findings of the Household Income and Expenditure Survey 2022.

The survey findings also showed that the overall rate of extreme poverty in the country is 5.6 per cent, which is 6.5 per cent in the rural areas and 3.8 per cent in the urban areas.