PM Hasina seeks vote for 'boat' from expatriate Bangladeshis

Prime minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina has sought vote for her party's electoral symbol "Boat" in the next general election from Bangladeshi expatriates working abroad for the country's continued development.

She put the people of Bangladesh on alert so that no looters can assume power again to destroy the country.

"We want cooperation from you all alongside seeking vote for the boat to continue the country's advancement towards prosperity," she said while addressing a civic reception accorded to her by Bangladeshi expatriates in South Africa on Thursday.

PM Hasina joined the reception from her place of residence, Hotel Radisson Blu Sandton, through a video conference.