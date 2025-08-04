Surely India won’t decide Bangladesh’s ties with Pakistan: Touhid Hossain

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain on Monday said as Bangladesh does not decide the nature of India’s relationship with Pakistan, similarly, India surely will not determine Bangladesh’s relationship with Pakistan.

He made the remark while responding to a newsperson’s question at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka on Monday evening .

Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar is scheduled to visit Dhaka on 23 August. This will be the first bilateral visit of any Pakistani foreign minister in the past three decades.