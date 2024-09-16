World Bank to provide $1 billion loan with four conditions

The World Bank has decided to provide a $1 billion loan to Bangladesh and the global lender has set four conditions to the Bangladesh Bank.

The money must be used specifically for reforming the country’s banking and financial sectors and strengthening the central bank.

In this regard, the World Bank officials held a meeting with Bangladesh Bank governor Ahsan H Mansur on Sunday.

Sources said $750 million of the loan must be allocated to policy reforms. The central bank expects to receive this assistance in December.

The conditions for securing this loan are: establishing a framework for asset management companies to recover non-performing loans from banks and financial institutions; formulating policies to determine the actual beneficiaries of loans; defining the scope of forensic audits for banks and financial institutions; and creating a separate department within Bangladesh Bank for regulatory enforcement.