Dr Yunus gets bail in case filed over violation of labour law

The court has granted bail to four people including Grameen Telecom chairman and Nobel Laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus in the case filed on charges of violation of labour law by the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments.

Dhaka's Labour Appellate Tribunal chairman (acting) MA Awal (senior district and sessions judge) on Sunday passed the order.

While speaking to Prothom Alo, Abdullah Al Mamun, lawyer of Dr. Yunus, said the tribunal granted bail to four including Nobel Laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus.

The court set 16 April for the next hearing in the case.