Interference by any envoys won't be allowed: Minister

Agriculture minister Abdur Razzaque has said the government would not allow any countries to interfere in the elections in Bangladesh.

Those who have already made comments in this regard will be warned, the minister the remark while talking to reporters at an event at Mujibnagar Amrakanan, a memorial of the great liberation war, in Meherpur on Wednesday.

Earlier on Monday, the Japanese ambassador to Bangladesh, Ito Naoki, said he heard of ballot stuffing by the police personnel on the night before the last national election in 2018.