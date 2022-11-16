Interference by any envoys won't be allowed: Minister

“There is no such precedence in any other country. I hope such an incident will not repeat this time,” he said while addressing the Meet The Ambassador event in Dhaka, organised by two non-government research firms.
About the ambassador’s statement, the agriculture minister said no interference by any of the foreign ambassadors, let alone that of Japan, will be allowed in the context of internal affairs of Bangladesh. They will be warned in this respect.
“Bangladesh is an independent and sovereign state. It will never bow down to anyone. The dignity must be maintained at any cost,” he told the reporters.
He clarified the role of police in the election, saying the election commission is entrusted by the constitution with the responsibility of conducting elections where the district administration and the police extend cooperation.
“It is their (the police) moral responsibility. The prime minister has also instructed them accordingly,” he said, adding the next national polls will be credible and all movements waged by the BNP will be dealt with politically.
Minister Abdur Razzaque also ruled out the speculations about a possible famine saying there is no scope to encounter a famine as an overwhelming quantity of food grains are being produced locally.
State minister for public administration Farhad Hossain, Meherpur deputy commissioner Mansoor Alam Khan, superintendent of police Rafiul Alam, and local Awami League leaders were present on the occasion.