Morning news highlights

1

16 killed as bus plunges into ditch

At least 16 people were killed and 30 others injured as a bus fell into a ditch in Kutubpur of Shibchar upazila of Madaripur on Sunday morning.

The bus met with the accident near the Pachchar area of the approach road to Padma Bridge.

2

What does the ICC arrest warrant mean for Putin?

Putin is just the third head of state to be indicted by the International Criminal Court while still in power. Following is a look at what the consequences could be for the Kremlin leader.

3

RMG products to use ‘Bangladeshe Toiri’ label from Jan next

All the RMG products manufactured in Bangladesh will use a tag containing ‘Bangladeshe Toiri’ in Bangla along with ‘Made in Bangladesh’ from 1 January, 2024, said BGMEA president Faruque Hassan.

4

Friendship pipeline a milestone in Bangladesh-India cooperation: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday said the inauguration of “India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline” is a milestone achievement in mutual cooperation for the development of the two friendly neighbours.

5

UN says helped Myanmar junta officials travel to Bangladesh for Rohingya return talks

The United Nations refugee agency helped officials from Myanmar's junta travel to Bangladesh this week for repatriation talks with Rohingya refugees, two UN officials told AFP, despite maintaining that conditions in the country remain unsafe for their return.

