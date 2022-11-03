PM Hasina pays tribute to Bangabandhu, 4 national leaders

Sheikh Hasina first laid a wreath as the prime minister at the portrait of Bangabandhu around 7 am.
After placing the wreath, she stood in solemn silence there for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memories of Bangabandhu and the four national leaders.
Flanked by central leaders of the party, Sheikh Hasina also placed another wreath as the president of Awami League (AL) at the portrait of Bangabandhu.
Later, the leaders and workers of AL's associate bodies, including Awami Jubo League, Chhatra League, Mohila Awami League, Sramik League, Krishak League, Jubo Mohila League and Swechchasebok League, as well as other socio-cultural organizations also paid homage to Bangabandhu and four national leaders by placing wreaths at the portrait of the Father of the Nation on the occasion.
The prime minister later went to the Banani Graveyard and paid rich tributes to martyrs of the August 15 and November 3 of 1975 massacres.
Flanked by senior leaders of the party, Sheikh Hasina placed wreaths as the president of Awami League (AL) at the Banani Graveyard.
The prime minister also sprinkled flower petals on the graves of the martyrs of the August 15 and November 3 of 1975 massacres.
On this day in 1975, the killers of Bangabandhu stormed into the Dhaka Central Jail in the early hours and assassinated the four national leaders - Tajuddin Ahmed, Syed Nazrul Islam, Captain Monsur Ali and AHM Kamaruzzaman - who led the Liberation War in the absence of Bangabandhu in 1971 and snatched the victory for the nation.