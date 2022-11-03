PM Hasina pays tribute to Bangabandhu, 4 national leaders

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina paid rich tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and four national leaders marking the Jail Killing Day, reports BSS.

In showing respect to the memory of the Father of the Nation and the four national leaders, the premier placed wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi Road No 32 in Dhaka on Thursday.