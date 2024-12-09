ACC, judiciary worked as subservient to AL: Asif Nazrul
Law affairs adviser Asif Nazrul on Monday accused the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and the judiciary of functioning as subordinates to the Awami League during its time in power, alleging they failed to ensure justice and accountability in most cases.
“There was an ACC, there was a High Court, but there were no trials except for Khaleda Zia. Corruption has become entrenched in society due to this lack of accountability,” said Nazrul.
He made the remarks while speaking at a discussion held at the Institution of Diploma Engineers, Bangladesh, to mark International Anti-Corruption Day.
The programme was organised by the ACC, with its secretary Khorsheda Yasmin in the chair. Executive director of Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) and head of the ACC Reform Commission, Dr Iftekharuzzaman, attended the event as a special guest.
Nazrul highlighted the prevalence of corruption during the last 15 years under the Awami League government, stating that institutions like the ACC and judiciary failed to act independently, especially in cases not politically motivated.
Referring to a controversial statement by a former prime minister, he said, “How does a prime minister's peon claim to own Tk 4 billion and laugh about it during a press conference? The entire family was complicit in corruption. During Sheikh Hasina’s tenure, the ACC and judiciary became her subordinates.”
He emphasised the need for immediate reform and activation of the ACC to address past corruption effectively. “We cannot leave the ACC dormant. The new commission must be empowered to tackle corruption effectively,” he added.
Speaking at the event, ACC director general (Prevention) Md Akhter Hossain underlined the importance of fostering public awareness to combat corruption. “An honest generation can lead to an anti-corruption society. We must awaken the public’s consciousness to the dangers of corruption.”
The discussion also underscored the necessity for reform within the ACC and judiciary to ensure their independence and efficiency.
Nazrul urged all stakeholders to stop solely blaming politicians and take individual responsibility for tackling corruption. “We must stop blaming only politicians and take responsibility for our own actions. Learning from the youth and fostering a culture of accountability are essential,” he added.