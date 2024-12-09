ACC, judiciary worked as subservient to AL: Asif Nazrul

Law affairs adviser Asif Nazrul on Monday accused the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and the judiciary of functioning as subordinates to the Awami League during its time in power, alleging they failed to ensure justice and accountability in most cases.

“There was an ACC, there was a High Court, but there were no trials except for Khaleda Zia. Corruption has become entrenched in society due to this lack of accountability,” said Nazrul.

He made the remarks while speaking at a discussion held at the Institution of Diploma Engineers, Bangladesh, to mark International Anti-Corruption Day.

The programme was organised by the ACC, with its secretary Khorsheda Yasmin in the chair. Executive director of Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) and head of the ACC Reform Commission, Dr Iftekharuzzaman, attended the event as a special guest.