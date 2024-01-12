PM Hasina, cabinet members pay homage at National Memorial

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday paid homage to the martyrs of the Liberation War, a day after taking oath to form the government for a record fifth term and fourth in a row.

Sheikh Hasina as the Prime Minister first paid homage to the martyrs by placing a wreath at the altar of the National Memorial at Savar, on the outskirts of the capital city Dhaka, around 11am.

Flanked by the new cabinet colleagues, Sheikh Hasina also placed another wreath at the altar of the National Memorial.

After laying the wreaths, they stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memories of the martyrs who made supreme sacrifice for the independence of Bangladesh.