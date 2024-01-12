New cabinet faces multiple challenges ahead

Asaduzzaman Khan is somewhat exceptional as a home minister in comparison to his predecessors who apparently had a tendency of sparking controversy within a few days after taking over. He served as the home minister for the last 10 years without stirring any controversy. Besides, he is reticent in nature which helped him refrain from any sorts of controversy.

Anisul Huq has been overseeing the law ministry for the last two terms. The Awami League considered him for the post of law minister once again. His late father Sirajul Huq was a prominent figure in the arena of legal affairs in the country.

Tajul Islam was given the same ministry of local government and rural development again to maintain the continuity of the government development works.

The Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources is always kept under the direct authority of the prime minister. Usually, a state minister is given the responsibility of this ministry. Nasrul Hamid has been serving in that post for the last 10 years. He was given a place in the cabinet again. However, he will be in charge of only the Power Division this time.

Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury and Zahid Faruk have served as state ministers for one term. The top leadership of the ruling party doesn’t have any plan to appoint any full ministers in these two ministries. There is no plan to promote them as full ministers either. Therefore, they both will be working in the same ministry. Junaid Ahmed too expected to get a promotion. However, he was reinstated as a state minister again.