US to remain firm on fair elections, advance relations

The US has announced a new visa policy in May to ensure free, fair and peaceful elections in Bangladesh.
Under such a situation, there was a curiosity over the Dhaka visit by US undersecretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya right ahead of the national election.
It is clear from the statements of two sides that the elections and human rights situations have got special importance during this visit of the US senior official.
While talking to newsmen at the state guest house Padma on Thursday, Uzra Zeya cleared the purpose of her visit.
She said, "I have come here to recognise the partnership with Bangladesh. The US wants to deepen this relationship."
Uzra Zeya arrived in Dhaka on Tuesday evening on a four-day visit from Delhi. She returned to Washington on Thursday night.
There are speculations in the political and diplomatic circle over the relations between two countries in the last two months since the declaration of US new visa policy.
Diplomatic sources said as part of the preparations, two sides held discussions on her meeting with the prime minister.
Sources said at that time it was said from Washington that the stance of the USA over Bangladesh democracy and elections is policy-based. The US has no intention to give favour to any political party or to be involved in the election process.
As a result, Washington wants to enhance the bi-lateral relations keeping their stance firm over a free, fair and peaceful election in Bangladesh.
Besides, the US has no intention to take sides in the Bangladesh election , rather emphasising on the fair process. The US wants to directly convey this message to the Bangladesh political leadership. Afterwards, Uzra Zeya's courtesy call on the prime minister was fixed.
Speaking to several diplomats who work over the partnership of Bangladesh and the US on Friday, it has become clear that the next parliamentary session, which may take place in September, is the last one of the current 11th parliament. In that case, this is the highest level of visit by the US State Department.
As a result, Washington has given a direct political message to Bangladesh by sending Uzra Zeya to Dhaka after declaring the new visa policy. Uzra Zeya has made it clear that the US is not involved in dialogue despite their support for it.
Despite not being directly involved in dialogue, speaking to journalists in Dhaka, Uzra Zeya said the US is interested in playing a supportive role in the election as a long partner of Bangladesh.
When asked what the US undersecretary means by 'supportive role' a senior diplomat of Bangladesh said there are some tricks in diplomatic language. When the US is talking about their 'supportive role' as a partner, it indicates their future desire.
Diplomatic sources said Uzra Zeya's call on prime minister Sheikh Hasina extended more than the scheduled time. Open discussions have been held on democracy and elections between them.
Alongside the prime minister, the US undersecretary held meetings with the law minister Anisul Huq, the home minister Asaduzzaman Khan and prime minister's private industries and investment affairs Salman F Rahman about labour rights and civil rights. Uzra Zeya also held a meeting with foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen.
A diplomatic source said the US has told Bangladesh that none of its citizens has come under the new visa policy which was declared in May.
Bangladesh has informed the US that the parliament will be resolved by September and the Digital Security Act will be amended by that time.
The US imposed sanctions on seven incumbent and former officials of RAB on charges of violating gross human rights in December 2021. There was some sort of discomfort in relation between the two countries. There were various speculations over the US new visa policy for Bangladesh.
But the US assistant secretary of state for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu lauded RAB for the decrease in extra-judicial killings, resulting in comfort for the government. The government side thought the US will not take any step against Bangladesh.
But the US declared the new visa policy four months after the visit of Donald Lu who accompanied Uzra Zeya.
Diplomatic analysts said the government may be giving importance to the election and bilateral relations about which Uzra Zeya gave a message. The US next course of action will depend on how Bangladesh is advancing in the process of holding a fair and peaceful election.
*This article, originally published in Prothom Alo online and print editions, has been rewritten in English by Rabiul Islam.