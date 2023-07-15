US to remain firm on fair elections, advance relations

The US has announced a new visa policy in May to ensure free, fair and peaceful elections in Bangladesh.

Under such a situation, there was a curiosity over the Dhaka visit by US undersecretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya right ahead of the national election.

It is clear from the statements of two sides that the elections and human rights situations have got special importance during this visit of the US senior official.

While talking to newsmen at the state guest house Padma on Thursday, Uzra Zeya cleared the purpose of her visit.

She said, "I have come here to recognise the partnership with Bangladesh. The US wants to deepen this relationship."

Uzra Zeya arrived in Dhaka on Tuesday evening on a four-day visit from Delhi. She returned to Washington on Thursday night.

There are speculations in the political and diplomatic circle over the relations between two countries in the last two months since the declaration of US new visa policy.

Diplomatic sources said as part of the preparations, two sides held discussions on her meeting with the prime minister.