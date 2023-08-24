Even cheap protein is out of reach

Success in fish production had kept the prices of fish stable for many years. In the 2011-12 financial year, around 2.7 million tonnes of fresh water fish was produced. In 2020-21 this went up to 3.1 million tonnes. Most of these farmed fish were rui, katla, tilapia and pangas. In the UN’s Food and Agriculture (FAO) ‘The State of World Fisheries and Aquaculture-2022’ report, it was said that Bangladesh now ranked at 3 in the world in fresh water fish production.

The Department of Agriculture Marketing keeps record of the price of four fish – pangas, mid-sized rui, katla and hilsa. Till 2021 the price of rui and katla had been more or less stable. The average price of a mid-sized rui in 2013 had been 312 per kg. In 2021 it was Tk 304.

A visit to the markets in Malibagh, Segunbagicha and Mirpur Section 6 on Wednesday revealed that now a mid-sized rui costs Tk 350 to Tk 450 per kg. Speaking to Prothom Alo, fish vendor at Maghbazar, Mainuddin, said that the prices have been on the rise for quite some time now. The price of everything has risen and so has the price of fish.

The Department of Agriculture Marketing does not record the price of tilapia and farmed koi. However, traders said that even in 2021 the price of telapia, depending on size, was between Tk 140 and Tk 180. Now this is Tk 200 to Tk 250. Even the price of mid-sized farmed koi which was Tk 160 to Tk 180 per kg, is now Tk 250 to Tk 280.