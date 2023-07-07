Market prices of vegetable, fish soar

Prices of vegetables and fish have risen recently as kitchen markets in Dhaka have been grappling with low supplies after the Eid. The green chilli market still remains turbulent, after recording a historic high price. The sugar crisis has also deepened, taking a toll on the consumers.
The shops were mostly found closed during a visit to Tejgaon Kalmilata, Mohakhali, and Moghbazar kitchen markets in Dhaka on Thursday.
Among the vegetables, potatoes were selling at Tk 40 to 45 per kg, compared to Tk 35 to 40 before Eid. Brinals were selling at Tk 80 to Tk 90 per kg, marking a significant rise from Tk 60 to Tk 80 before Eid. Bitter gourd soared to Tk 100 per kg, with little room for negotiation below Tk 90.
Other vegetables have also witnessed price hikes, with kakrol (spiny gourd) priced at Tk 50 to Tk 60 per kg, and sponge gourd and snake gourd ranging from Tk 60 to Tk 80 per kg.
Papaya now costs Tk 40 to Tk 50 per kg, while cucumbers Tk 60 to Tk 70 per kg, tomatoes and carrots Tk 100 and Tk 140 per kg, and imported tomatoes around Tk 200 per kg.
Green chilies have registered the sharpest jump in price during the Eid festival as the consumers had to count up to Tk 700 for having a kg of the cooking ingredient. Its price now subsided slightly, but consumers are still counting Tk 400 to 450 for a kg of green chilli.
Abu Bakar, a vegetable seller in Mohakhali market, said the market is yet to resume fully after the Eid vacation. There is a low supply of vegetables, which eventually is pushing up the price. An upswing in supply would relax the soaring commodity prices.
The price of onions has registered a marginal rise after Eid. Local varieties of onions, which were at Tk 65 to Tk 70 per kg before Eid, are now selling at Tk 70 to Tk 80 per kg. The price of imported onions has also surged to Tk 40 to Tk 50 per kg, from Tk 35 to Tk 45 per kg before Eid.
Amir Hossain, a consumer from Moghbazar, expressed disappointment over the rising prices of essentials. “I thought that the prices of essentials, like onion and chilli, would come down after Eid. But the situation seems to be moving in the opposite direction,” he added.
The meat market remained calm throughout the past few weeks amid a conventional low in demand and supply during Eid ul Adha. The price of broiler chicken remains stable at Tk 170 to Tk 180 per kg, while Sonali chicken is selling below Tk 300 per kg.
However, prices of different fish have surged due to limited supplies. Before the Eid, small and medium pangas were priced between Tk 180 and Tk 220 per kg. But the price now ranges from Tk 200 to Tk 250 per kg.
The price of tilapia has surged to a remarkable extent, with medium and large tilapia selling at Tk 250 to Tk 280 per kg, up from Tk 220 to Tk 250. Farm-grown rui weighing 600 to 700 grams are now selling at Tk 280 to Tk 300 per kg.