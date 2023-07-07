Market prices of vegetable, fish soar

Prices of vegetables and fish have risen recently as kitchen markets in Dhaka have been grappling with low supplies after the Eid. The green chilli market still remains turbulent, after recording a historic high price. The sugar crisis has also deepened, taking a toll on the consumers.

The shops were mostly found closed during a visit to Tejgaon Kalmilata, Mohakhali, and Moghbazar kitchen markets in Dhaka on Thursday.

Among the vegetables, potatoes were selling at Tk 40 to 45 per kg, compared to Tk 35 to 40 before Eid. Brinals were selling at Tk 80 to Tk 90 per kg, marking a significant rise from Tk 60 to Tk 80 before Eid. Bitter gourd soared to Tk 100 per kg, with little room for negotiation below Tk 90.