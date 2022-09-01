Govt mulls subsidy for diesel in 'Boro' season: Razzaque

The Institute of Water Modelling (IWM) organised the workshop in association with Bangladesh Agricultural University and Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization of Australia.
Razzaque further said that due to lack of rain, Aman planting is being disrupted.
"Currently, the rainy season is going on and according to natural rules; the rain should occur in the country. However, it is not happening which is a concern for all," he added.
Therefore, if Aman production is interrupted due to lack of rain, it will affect the farmers, he continued.
Besides, farmers often invest in Boro season the money earned from Aman production and meet their expenses such as purchasing of fertiliser and diesel and irrigation costs, he said.
Stating that importance is being laid on developing 'sustainable irrigation management' for ensuring food security, the minister said: "We are working on sustainable management of underground and surface water."
On the one hand, work is going on to increase the use of surface water for irrigation, he said, adding that the efficiency of irrigation is increased for using buried pipes (underground pipes).
Australian Deputy High Commissioner in Dhaka Nardia Simpson delivered the welcome speech in the workshop while IWM Executive Director Abu Saleh Khan presided over it.