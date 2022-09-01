Bangladesh

Govt mulls subsidy for diesel in 'Boro' season: Razzaque

Agriculture minister Muhammad Abdur Razzaque
Agriculture Minister Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque has said the government is considering providing subsidy for diesel in the Boro (paddy) season aiming to reduce production cost of the farmers, reports BSS.

"As we give subsidy for fertiliser, subsidy for diesel will be given in Boro season in the same way if necessary. The government is seriously considering this matter," he said.

The minister, also an Awami League (AL) presidium member, said this while speaking as the chief guest at a workshop on 'sustainable management of underground water for food security' in the north-western region of Bangladesh at the conference room of BRAC Center in city's Mohakhali area.

The Institute of Water Modelling (IWM) organised the workshop in association with Bangladesh Agricultural University and Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization of Australia.

Razzaque further said that due to lack of rain, Aman planting is being disrupted.

"Currently, the rainy season is going on and according to natural rules; the rain should occur in the country. However, it is not happening which is a concern for all," he added.

Therefore, if Aman production is interrupted due to lack of rain, it will affect the farmers, he continued.

Besides, farmers often invest in Boro season the money earned from Aman production and meet their expenses such as purchasing of fertiliser and diesel and irrigation costs, he said.

Stating that importance is being laid on developing 'sustainable irrigation management' for ensuring food security, the minister said: "We are working on sustainable management of underground and surface water."

On the one hand, work is going on to increase the use of surface water for irrigation, he said, adding that the efficiency of irrigation is increased for using buried pipes (underground pipes).

Australian Deputy High Commissioner in Dhaka Nardia Simpson delivered the welcome speech in the workshop while IWM Executive Director Abu Saleh Khan presided over it.

