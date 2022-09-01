Govt mulls subsidy for diesel in 'Boro' season: Razzaque

Agriculture Minister Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque has said the government is considering providing subsidy for diesel in the Boro (paddy) season aiming to reduce production cost of the farmers, reports BSS.

"As we give subsidy for fertiliser, subsidy for diesel will be given in Boro season in the same way if necessary. The government is seriously considering this matter," he said.

The minister, also an Awami League (AL) presidium member, said this while speaking as the chief guest at a workshop on 'sustainable management of underground water for food security' in the north-western region of Bangladesh at the conference room of BRAC Center in city's Mohakhali area.