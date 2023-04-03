People stand by the truth, this gives me strength

Prothom Alo staff correspondent Samsuzzaman in Savar thanked everyone who supported him, stood for truth, which gave him the strength during his time behind the bars.

Six days after getting picked up by plainclothesmen identifying themselves as CID officers, Samsuzzaman was released on bail from the Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj at 6:00pm on Monday.

His co-workers greeted him with flower garlands and the present newspersons were curious to know what the Prothom Alo correspondent was feeling in that moment.