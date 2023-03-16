No decision yet on reducing Hajj cost: Ministry

As of 15 March, 9,569 people have registered for Hajj under government management and 91,246 under private management.

There are still 25,480 empty quota for registration, he said.

The High Court on Wednesday asked attorney general AM Amin Uddin to take initiative to reduce the Hajj package cost.

The HC bench of justice KM Kamrul Kader and justice Mohammad Ali gave the order after hearing the ministry's explanation regarding the high Hajj cost this year.

On Tuesday the court questioned how common people will perform hajj at the cost of the package set by the government.