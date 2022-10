Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen had a brief discussion with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the 6th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Kazakhstan's Astana on Thursday, reports news agency UNB.

Momen informed Lavrov about the current situation of the Rohingya crisis and stressed the need for stronger international support for resolving the issue, it added.