Chuadanga records season's highest temperature 41 degrees Celsius

The highest temperature of the country this year was recorded in Chuadanga at 41 degrees Celsius on Thursday, reports UNB.
Jaminur Rahman, in-charge of Chuadanga Weather Observatory, said, "The highest temperature of the country this season was recorded at 41 degrees Celsius in Chuadanga at 3:00 pm today. Besides, the highest temperature of the country was recorded here from 2 April to 12 April."
"There is no possibility of rain for the time being. As a result, this temperature will increase further. And from today, the intense heat wave has started," he added.
He also said that the temperature in March and April is higher than normal as Chuadanga district is close to the Tropic of Cancer.
"The average temperature rose in March due to lack of adequate rainfall this year. In continuation of this, the temperature increased further in April," he added.