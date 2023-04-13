Chuadanga records season's highest temperature 41 degrees Celsius

The highest temperature of the country this year was recorded in Chuadanga at 41 degrees Celsius on Thursday, reports UNB.

Jaminur Rahman, in-charge of Chuadanga Weather Observatory, said, "The highest temperature of the country this season was recorded at 41 degrees Celsius in Chuadanga at 3:00 pm today. Besides, the highest temperature of the country was recorded here from 2 April to 12 April."