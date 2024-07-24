Curfew day 2: Scattered incidents of violence, protest

Demonstrations and violence took place at various places on Sunday centring the movement for quota reform, reportedly leaving seven people dead.

In Narsingdi, four people were killed after police opened fire on protesters who were tried to block roads by setting fire, while clashes left one dead in Narayanganj. Protesters attacked and vandalised the house of the Gazipur City Corporation mayor, and also confined the mayor for about 45 minutes. Two people who were injured during clashes on Saturday succumbed to their injuries in Gazipur on Sunday.