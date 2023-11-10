Election schedule may be announced in a week: EC Anisur

Election commissioner Md Alamgir said, "You all know how to conduct an election. We also know how to conduct an election. If there are any differences or gaps, these can be discussed."

EC secretary Md Jahangir Alam said, the officials must carry out the duties assigned for the election. He said, "It must be ensured that the voters can cast their own votes and can vote for whom they want."

The two-day training programme was inaugurated by CEC Kazi Habibul Awal. The ETI director general SM Asaduzzaman also spoke on the occasion.