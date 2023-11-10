Election schedule may be announced in a week: EC Anisur

The schedule for the forthcoming national parliament election may be announced within a week, said election commissioner Md Anisur Rahman. He said this while addressing an event at the Election Training Institute (ETI) in Agargaon of the capital on Friday morning.
Chef Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal was present at the event.
On the occasion of the 12th national parliamentary polls, the second phase of the election management training for divisional commissioners, police commissioners, deputy inspector general of police, deputy commissioners, police supers, regional returning officers and senior district returning officers, was inaugurated today, Friday. Officials of the Election Commission (EC), including the CEC, were present on the occasion.
Commissioner Anisur Rahman urged the top officials involved in election duties to pay attention to the discussions that took place in the two-day training programme. He said, "The schedule may be announced within the next one week, and so I call upon you all to pay due attention."
'We will present a model election'
Election is teamwork. The election commission cannot conduct a fair election alone, said election commissioner Brigadier General (retd) Ahsan Habib Khan at the programme.
Ahsan Habib Khan said, "Things are no longer as in the past. We are under surveillance all the time, every moment, every second. Everything is visible now. I always say, the media functions as our eyes. Those who have mobiles, they too undertake such activities."
Ahsan Habib went on to say, "A question is often raised -- the past, the past the past. I do not believe in the past. We can change the past. We will learn from the past and present an election that is good, free, fair and festive, and will serve as a model for future generations."
Call to be impartial
Election commissioner Rasheda Sultana called upon the deputy commissioners, police supers and all the top officials involved in election duty to remain impartial.
This election commissioner said, "When we lose our impartiality, questions arise. Anger is generated among the people and all the candidates. We must make sure that this anger does not emerge anywhere. Work with sincerity, openly in front of everyone."
Election commissioner Md Alamgir said, "You all know how to conduct an election. We also know how to conduct an election. If there are any differences or gaps, these can be discussed."
EC secretary Md Jahangir Alam said, the officials must carry out the duties assigned for the election. He said, "It must be ensured that the voters can cast their own votes and can vote for whom they want."
The two-day training programme was inaugurated by CEC Kazi Habibul Awal. The ETI director general SM Asaduzzaman also spoke on the occasion.