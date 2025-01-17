Want India-Bangladesh ties to move in positive direction, made our position on border fencing clear: MEA

India wants its ties with Bangladesh to move in a “positive direction” and bilateral relations to do well for the people of the two nations, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Friday

He further said that New Delhi’s approach with Dhaka has been ‘positive’.

He also spoke on the recent summoning of the Dhaka envoy by New Delhi and reiterated India is committed to ensuring a crime-free border with Bangladesh.