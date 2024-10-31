CID investigating money laundering charges against Saifuzzaman

The Financial Crime Unit of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has launched an investigation into former Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury Javed over allegations of money laundering involving assets in the UK, USA, UAE, and Singapore.

According to Azad Rahman, Special Superintendent of Police (Media) at CID headquarters, Saifuzzaman reportedly owns a company named Nahar Management Incorporated in the United States, through which he acquired nine properties.

Additionally, between 2014 and 2015, he established two software businesses in Dubai, UAE, while his wife, Ruthmila Zaman Chowdhury, purchased two apartments worth 2.25 million dirhams in the same period.