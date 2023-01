PM Hasina opens 50 more model mosques in country

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today inaugurated 50 more model mosques and Islamic cultural centres in the country.

She opened the model mosques joining virtually from her official Ganabhaban residence here.

With opening those in the second phase, the premier so far inaugurated 100 mosques out of 564 being built at a cost of Taka 94.35 billion across the country.

She earlier opened 50 mosques in the first phase on 10 June in 2021.

Sheikh Hasina is expected to open 50 more mosques and Islamic cultural centre in the third phase at the end of February next.