Momtaz gets first division in jail, tells lawyer to appeal for bail

Popular singer and former lawmaker Momtaz Begum is receiving first division at the Kashimpur Women’s Central Jail in Gazipur.

Senior jail superintendent of Kashimpur Women’s Central Jail, Mst Kawalin Nahar, and Momtaz's lawyer Rezaul Karim confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo on Monday.

Kawalin Nahar told Prothom Alo over mobile phone, "Momtaz Begum was a Member of Parliament. She qualifies as a first division prisoner as per jail code. She is also enjoying the privileges of a first division prisoner."

Momtaz has been in jail for more than one and a half months. Her lawyer Rezaul Karim said that this is her first time in jail. Since she was a Member of Parliament, she is entitled to first division prisoner status, and that includes a bed, a table, and access to newspapers. She is also receiving meals of rice, fish, and meat.

She is spending her time in jail reading newspapers and religious books, her lawyer said adding Momtaz had requested more religious books, which have since been delivered.