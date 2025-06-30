Momtaz gets first division in jail, tells lawyer to appeal for bail
Popular singer and former lawmaker Momtaz Begum is receiving first division at the Kashimpur Women’s Central Jail in Gazipur.
Senior jail superintendent of Kashimpur Women’s Central Jail, Mst Kawalin Nahar, and Momtaz's lawyer Rezaul Karim confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo on Monday.
Kawalin Nahar told Prothom Alo over mobile phone, "Momtaz Begum was a Member of Parliament. She qualifies as a first division prisoner as per jail code. She is also enjoying the privileges of a first division prisoner."
Momtaz has been in jail for more than one and a half months. Her lawyer Rezaul Karim said that this is her first time in jail. Since she was a Member of Parliament, she is entitled to first division prisoner status, and that includes a bed, a table, and access to newspapers. She is also receiving meals of rice, fish, and meat.
She is spending her time in jail reading newspapers and religious books, her lawyer said adding Momtaz had requested more religious books, which have since been delivered.
According to lawyer Rezaul Karim, Momtaz’s two daughters live in Canada, where they are pursuing higher education, while her son, who lives in Bangladesh, is speech-impaired.
Momtaz went into hiding after a student-people mass uprising ousted the Awami League government on 5 August 2024. Her lawyer said that she initially stayed in Manikganj and later moved to Dhanmondi in Dhaka for medical treatment. Law enforcement officials arrested her in Dhanmondi on 12 May.
The next day, she was presented before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court in Dhaka. While being brought to court, one of her shoes came off and was left in the crowd. Rezaul said the family later bought a new pair of shoes for her, which were delivered to the jail.
On 22 May, Momtaz was taken to court in Manikganj. That day, she was pelted with eggs and shoes.
Chief public prosecutor of Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court, Omar Faruq Faruqi, told Prothom Alo, “Momtaz is one of the key allies of fascist Sheikh Hasina. Even though she is a singer, she acted as a collaborator of Hasina’s fascist regime day after day.”
However, her lawyer Rezaul said his client is an artist and was elected as an MP from the Awami League. He claims she has been arrested solely for this reason and is being named in one case after another.
Momtaz was brought to the Dhaka CMM court today, Monday to be shown arrested in a murder case filed with the Kotwali police station in the capital.
Conversation with lawyer
A blue prison van arrived at the main gate of the CMM court custody after 8:30 am. The van then drove inside.
Soon the news spread that Momtaz had arrived, and a crowd gathered to catch a glimpse of her.
Momtaz was brought out from the court custody after 10:30 am under tight police security. She was seen wearing a mask, a police helmet, and a bulletproof jacket.
She was walked up the stairs from the ground floor to the fourth floor courtroom of the CMM court. A female constable removed her helmet after she stood on the dock.
Momtaz stood silently with her head bowed for the first two minutes. Her mask was still on. Former MP from a reserved seat Sabina Akter Tuhin, who was accused in another case, was standing next to Mamtaz. At one stage, they began speaking to each other.
The judge entered the courtroom around 10:40 am. A police officer called Momtaz by name and marked her presence before the court.
Later, Momtaz was shown arrested in a murder case with Kotwali police station. After that, hearings for other accused persons began, and Momtaz remained standing in the dock. Her lawyer, Rezaul, arrived in the courtroom after a while.
Rezaul approached the dock, and Momtaz smiled and asked him how he was.
“I am doing well,” he replied, and asked, “How are you?”
Momtaz replied, “I am fine.”
She then asked her lawyer, “How many cases have been filed against me so far?”
Rezaul replied, “As far as I know, there are five cases against you.”
Momtaz asked her lawyer to gather all the case documents and added, “Please apply for my bail.”
Rezaul assured her, “I will collect all the case documents soon and file a bail petition in the High Court.”
He then asked Momtaz about her health. She responded, “I am okay, but my blood pressure is fluctuating.”
Momtaz spoke with her lawyer for about 15 minutes.
She stood in the dock for nearly an hour. After the hearings concluded, she was taken back to the court custody with the other accused. She put her mask back on, and police put her helmet back on her head.