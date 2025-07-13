Feni submerged due to lack of sustainable embankments

A total of 122 kilometres of embankment lines the three major rivers of Feni. These earthen embankments, built nearly 50 years ago, are repaired almost every year. Yet, due to a lack of sustainability, they keep breaking. During the devastating floods of August last year, embankments collapsed in 99 places. The authorities later spent Tk 190 million on repairs. This year, embankments have again broken in 20 areas, submerging over a hundred villages.

Experts say sustainable embankments are built with materials that are resistant to damage and can last for at least 30 years. Such embankments should be environmentally friendly and designed for easy maintenance. Sustainable embankments like these can be found in countries such as the Netherlands, Japan, and the United States.

Of the repaired spots from last year, at least four have broken again this time. In addition, new breaches occurred in 16 other locations. The Water Development Board (WDB) in Feni has said that it has initiated a project for building sustainable embankments, with an estimated cost of Tk 73.46 billion. Once the government approves the project, work will begin to reconstruct all 122 kilometres of embankment.

Since Tuesday, water levels in the Muhuri and Silonia rivers in Feni have been flowing above danger levels. Heavy rainfall and upstream runoff from India caused the river levels to rise. As a result, embankments burst, flooding village after village. Homesteads and roads went underwater, forcing thousands of people to take shelter in relief centres. Water levels slightly receded yesterday.