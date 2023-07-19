Bangladesh

Amnesty International condemns attack on Hero Alom

Prothom Alo English Desk
Ashraful Hossen alias Hero Alom, a candidate of ongoing Dhaka-17 by-polls, was attacked by people wearing boat badges while visiting a polling centre.Tanvir Ahammed

Amnesty International has condemned the assault on Hero Alom, the independent candidate for by-elections in Dhaka-17 constituency, reports UNB.

Amnesty International South Asia, Regional Office tweeted on this issue.

It says, “We strongly condemn the assault against Hero Alam, the independent candidate for by-elections in Dhaka-17 constituency.”

“Such an attack sends a chilling message ahead of the country's next general elections in January 2024. The authorities must immediately and impartially investigate the attack, and bring the perpetrators to account. Human rights must be respected at all times, especially before, during and after elections,” it added.

The international Human Rights further said, “Human rights must be respected at all times, especially before, during and after elections.”

