Amnesty International condemns attack on Hero Alom

Amnesty International has condemned the assault on Hero Alom, the independent candidate for by-elections in Dhaka-17 constituency, reports UNB.
Amnesty International South Asia, Regional Office tweeted on this issue.
It says, “We strongly condemn the assault against Hero Alam, the independent candidate for by-elections in Dhaka-17 constituency.”
“Such an attack sends a chilling message ahead of the country's next general elections in January 2024. The authorities must immediately and impartially investigate the attack, and bring the perpetrators to account. Human rights must be respected at all times, especially before, during and after elections,” it added.
