RAB may be formed afresh with new name, uniform: Home Adviser

Home Adviser Lieutenant General Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury (Retd.) Tuesday said if there is the need, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) will be formed afresh changing its name and uniform.

“If required, the RAB will be formed anew. A discussion about the force was held and we presented a proposal - an idea regarding a name and a uniform. All have to think about it. The next meeting will decide the course of action,” he said.

The home minister made the remarks while replying to a question after a meeting on law and order at the ministry’s conference room at the Secretariat.