Tribunal can recommend actions against political parties: Law adviser

The tribunal has the authority to recommend punitive actions against political parties accused of crimes against humanity.

It can make these recommendations to authorities concerned.

A proposal for the amendment of the International Crimes (Tribunal) Ordinance has been drafted with such a provision.

The draft will be placed for approval at the advisory council meeting to be held on Wednesday.

Law adviser Asif Nazrul disclosed this information in response to a question from a newsperson in a press conference on the evaluation of the law ministry in the first 100 days of the interim government at the secretariat today, Tuesday.

Law adviser Asif Nazrul highlighted the activities conducted by his ministries in the first 100 days after the interim government took over.