Draft ordinance prepared
Tribunal can recommend actions against political parties: Law adviser
The tribunal has the authority to recommend punitive actions against political parties accused of crimes against humanity.
It can make these recommendations to authorities concerned.
A proposal for the amendment of the International Crimes (Tribunal) Ordinance has been drafted with such a provision.
The draft will be placed for approval at the advisory council meeting to be held on Wednesday.
Law adviser Asif Nazrul disclosed this information in response to a question from a newsperson in a press conference on the evaluation of the law ministry in the first 100 days of the interim government at the secretariat today, Tuesday.
Law adviser Asif Nazrul highlighted the activities conducted by his ministries in the first 100 days after the interim government took over.
Referring to the legal reform initiatives they have undertaken, the law adviser said, “Several human rights agencies had pointed out some major flaws in the International Crimes Tribunal Act – 1973. The civil societies also have raised their voices in this regard over time. The government took the initiatives to amend the relevant laws to align them with international standards. At the same time the government also wanted to ensure justice through these. There have been extensive consultations regarding this. We have tried to carry out an extraordinary amendment which would enhance the importance, rationality and acceptability of the trial by manifolds.”
The law adviser further said the draft of the amendment would be placed in the advisory council meeting on Wednesday. It will be in effect within Thursday if the council approves this on Wednesday, he said.
In response to a query regarding whether the provision of imposing a ban on political parties included in the amendment or not, Asif Nazrul said, “Wait another day and you will see it yourself. First, the amendments need the approval of the advisory council.”
In response to further questions regarding this, the law adviser said, “The court has not been given the power directly in the proposal. The proposal says if the court feels then it can recommend punitive actions against any political party accused of crimes against humanity. They will recommend the bodies concerned regarding this.”
Further explaining the matter, he said, “The proposal hasn’t specified the list of the authorities concerned who have the jurisdiction to take actions against any political party such as the election commission and the home ministry. If the council wants, there is room for further works in this regard.”
“It’s not that the court will definitely punish the accused party. It only can recommend actions if it feels. This provision has been included in the draft. But it completely depends on the advisory council as to whether they will keep that provision or not.”
In response to another question, Asif Nazrul clarified that the new provision is regarding the trial of political parties.