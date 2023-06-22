Padma bridge project cost increased further by Tk 1,117 crore

The cost of Padma bridge project has been increased further by Tk 1,117.97 crore.

The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase in a meeting approved a proposal of the bridges division in this regard on Thursday. Finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal presided over the meeting held virtually.

“With the increase, the construction cost of the main bridge will go up to Tk 13,658.99 crore which will be paid to the Chinese contractor, China Railway Major Bridge Engineering Ltd,” said Mahmudul Hossain, additional secretary of the Cabinet Division, while briefing reporter about the outcome of the meeting.