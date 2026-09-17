Universal Pension Scheme: Nominees to receive pensions until age 80

Under the Universal Pension Scheme, the age limit for a pensioner’s spouse or nominee to receive pension benefits after the pensioner’s death will be raised from 75 to 80. Also, a Shariah-based pension scheme will be introduced.

In addition, employees of state-owned companies that do not provide pensions will be brought under the ‘Progoti’ scheme. Which organisations’ employees will be covered and how this will be implemented will be decided later.

National Pension Authority Executive Chairman Md Suratuzzaman disclosed this information after a meeting of the authority’s board of directors at the Secretariat today, Thursday. Finance and Planning Minister Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury chaired the meeting.

After the meeting, Md Suratuzzaman said the pensioner would receive a pension for life. After their death, their spouse would receive pension benefits until the age of 80. Previously, the age limit for this benefit was 75.