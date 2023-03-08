Women’s position being consolidated at every level in administration

There were a total of 106 female upazila nirbahi officers (UNO) across the country in 2017. The number is more than 160 now. The number of female deputy commissioners (DC) has also increased to 10 from only six in 2017.

At the same time, as many as 63 women are working as additional deputy commissioners (ADC) at the moment. The number was just 16 five years ago.

Not only in these three posts of the field administration, women’s position is strengthening and consolidating at different levels of the administration now.

Apart from the diverse initiatives taken by the government, people’s awareness has also played a big role in improving the working conditions for the women here, think the concerned people.