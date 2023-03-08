Courage, protest and pledge to go ahead

Women, who showed their courage, struggled and succeeded in different fields of the country, made a solid promise of moving ahead on the strength of their own capability following the path of honesty and truth.

Senior and accomplished women lauded them. The warm bond between the younger and the older generation filled the event organised in the late spring afternoon marking the International Women’s Day.

Prothom Alo organised the event Monday at Dhanmondi’s Chhayanaut Shangskriti-Bhaban auditorium with the support of City Bank's specialised service for women 'City Alo'.

The event started at 4pm with the song 'Anondoloke Mongolaloke' in artiste Rezwana Choudhury Bannya’s voice while the digital screen at the back of the stage sparkled with lights. All the guests present at the auditorium sang along.

Prothom Alo associate editor Shumana Sharmin moderated the event. It was filled with musical performances, stories of the courageous, protesting, successful and struggling women in their own words, honouring them and speeches of the guests.

It began with a musical performance by mother-daughter duo Nashid Kamal and Armeen Musa. The mother sang Kazi Nazrul Islam’s ‘Sukhno Patar Nupur’ while the daughter sang the original Turkish song that inspired the poet to create this song. Later they performed folk song, ‘Bhromora Re’.