Dr Yunus gets bail in money laundering case

A Dhaka court has granted bail to Nobel Laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus in the case filed under the Money Laundering Prevention Act. The court has set 2 June for the indictment hearing. The Special Judge Court -4 in Dhaka passed the order Thursday.

Abdullah Al Mamun, lawyer of Dr Muhammad Yunus, confirmed the development to Prothom Alo.

He said, “Today was the day for the indictment hearing. However, we appealed seeking more time and the court granted that. Dr Muhammad Yunus and others were present in the court. The court also granted Dr Yunus bail.”