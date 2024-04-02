Court takes into cognizance chargesheet in money laundering case against Dr Yunus

The court has taken into cognizance the chargesheet placed against 14 persons including the Nobel prize winning economist Dr Muhammad Yunus in the case filed under the Money Laundering Prevention Act.

Dhaka metropolitan senior special judge Mohammad As-Shams Jaglul Hossain took this chargesheet into cognizance today, Tuesday.

Dr Yunus' lawyer Abdullah Al Mamun confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.

Lawyer Abdullah Al Mamun said that the case has been shifted to special judge court-4 for trial. The court has fixed 2 May as the date for the hearing to form the charges.

Earlier, Dr Yunus appeared in court at 12:50pm today, Tuesday.

Dr Yunus was granted bail in this case on 3 March by the court.