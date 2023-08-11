We hope elections in Bangladesh held as per being scheduled: India

Several questions were asked about relentless movement of opposition BNP, demand of formation of polls-time caretaker government and intervention of a third party over the election.

Responding to the questions, Arindam Bagchi said, “I had spoken about it last week or the week before that. I don’t have really any particular comment on internal developments there (in Bangladesh).”

“On the issue of caretaker government, the Constitution has a position on it and we do not really have commented on that,” he added.