We hope elections in Bangladesh held as per being scheduled: India

India once again reiterated that it hopes the elections in Bangladesh are held peacefully as per they are being scheduled.
Spokesperson of India’s Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi, said this in response to a question at a weekly media briefing of the ministry on Friday.
Several questions were asked about relentless movement of opposition BNP, demand of formation of polls-time caretaker government and intervention of a third party over the election.
Responding to the questions, Arindam Bagchi said, “I had spoken about it last week or the week before that. I don’t have really any particular comment on internal developments there (in Bangladesh).”
“On the issue of caretaker government, the Constitution has a position on it and we do not really have commented on that,” he added.
Bagchi further said, “I wouldn’t like to get into speculation of third party’s intervention. Those are speculative. We would hope the elections are held peacefully as per they are being scheduled.”
Recently, it has been said in an op-ed in an all-India newspaper that an impasse between the ruling and opposition parties in Bangladesh risks unrest, and any third party might intervene.