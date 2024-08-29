Ziaul Ahsan, Sadek Khan placed on remand in another case
The court this time has approved five days of remand for former director general of national Telecommunication Monitoring Centre (NTMC), Major General (retd) Ziaul Ahsan and former member of parliament as well as former general secretary of Dhaka city north Awami League, Sadek Khan, arrested in the murder case of a youth named Zakir filed with Adabar police station in the capital.
The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court of Dhaka passed the order around 7:30 in the morning today, Thursday.
Earlier, Ziaul Ahsan and Sadek Khan were brought to the CMM court premises in Dhaka under tight security around 6:30 am today. They were kept in court lockup. Later they were taken out of the lockup and produced before the court.
At the beginning of the hearing it was stated on behalf of the police that information has been found of Ziaul Ahsan and Sadek Khan being involved with the murder of Zakir in Adabar. To find out the details of the murder, it was essential to put them on remand for interrogation.
Ziaul Ahsan claimed to the court that he was a government employee and he was not involved in any sort of killing. Meanwhile, Sadek Khan claimed to the court that he is physically unwell and he was not present in the country at the time of the incident.
After hearing both the sides, the court ordered to place Ziaul Ahsan and Sadek Khan on remand for five days each.
The information of Ziaul Ahsan being arrested was announced on 16 August. On the next day, he was shown arrested in the murder case of hawker Shahjahan Ali filed with New Market police station in the capital. The court on that day had approved eight days of remand for him under that case.
When the remand ended, Ziaul Ahsan was presented before the CMM court in Dhaka on 24 August. Later, he was shown arrested in two separate cases filed in connection to the murder of two college students. The court approved total 10 days of remand for him with five days each under those two cases.
Apart from that, the police reported of former member of parliament Sadek Khan being arrested on 24 August. On the next day, he was shown arrested in truck driver Sujan murder case filed with Mohammadpour police station in the capital. The court had then approved four days of remand for him under that case.