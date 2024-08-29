Ziaul Ahsan, Sadek Khan placed on remand in another case

The court this time has approved five days of remand for former director general of national Telecommunication Monitoring Centre (NTMC), Major General (retd) Ziaul Ahsan and former member of parliament as well as former general secretary of Dhaka city north Awami League, Sadek Khan, arrested in the murder case of a youth named Zakir filed with Adabar police station in the capital.

The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court of Dhaka passed the order around 7:30 in the morning today, Thursday.

Earlier, Ziaul Ahsan and Sadek Khan were brought to the CMM court premises in Dhaka under tight security around 6:30 am today. They were kept in court lockup. Later they were taken out of the lockup and produced before the court.