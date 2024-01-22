Gas crisis: Concerns over production fall in Chattogram heavy industries

Entrepreneurs in Chattogram, where heavy industrial steel, cement, and glass factories are concentrated around the port, are facing challenges due to a shortage of gas supply. These factories were strategically located near the port for convenient transportation of raw materials.

However, the ongoing gas crisis has led to disruptions in production, and entrepreneurs are struggling to operate at 50 per cent of their capacity.

The gas crisis in Chattogram started in November, and since then, production has been consistently disrupted. Entrepreneurs have had to close many factories when the gas supply to the LNG terminal stopped due to a technical fault at around 10:00 pm on Thursday.

Although the supply resumed after fixing the terminal fault, the gas crisis has persisted, causing a production decline of 30 to 50 per cent in heavy industries.