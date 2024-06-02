Embankment damage on the rise amid local disputes

Cyclone Remal left embankments damaged in about 300 places in eight coastal districts. As the embankments broke, about 4 kilometres of the area has been washed away. Water overflowed in at least 35 places of the embankment and entered the localities leaving the area waterlogged as the water cannot recede. Embankment protection infrastructures also sustained damage in at least 22 places.

An initial report of the Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) revealed the extent of damage left by Cyclone Remal. The BWDB filed the report to the Ministry of Water Resources on 30 May.

According to the BWDB report, Rangabali of Patuakhali, Char Fasson of Bhola, Paikgacha and Dakope of Khulna remain inundated since embankments either broke or overflowed. In Gabura of Satkhira, water from high tide overflew embankments and inundated the area. Embankments in these areas were mostly built in the 1960s and are 6-8 feet high, which is relatively lower than other areas. High embankments were built in eight coastal districts after the cyclones Sidr and Aila wreaked havoc in these areas, but some of the embankments remain low, resulting in water entering the areas when water flows higher than usual.

There are currently embankments stretching 5,800 km across the coastal districts.