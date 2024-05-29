Bangladesh

Cyclone Remal kills 16, damages 175,000 houses

Staff Correspondent
Houses have been damaged in Cyclone Remal. A man is looking for intact belongings. The picture was taken from Kuakata in PatuakhaliAFP

Sixteen people have been killed in seven districts and around 175,000 houses have been damaged in 19 coastal and adjacent districts in Cyclone Remal.

The National Disaster Response Coordination Centre under the disaster management and relief ministry disclosed this in its regular report on Wednesday.

Around 40,338 houses have been damaged completely while 133,528 houses have been damaged partially.

Cyclone Remal hit Bangladesh on Sunday night, causing a trail of devastation. Many coastal areas have been inundated in the tidal surge.

Disaster and relief state minister Muhibur Rahman, speaking to newspersons on Monday, said 35,483 houses have been damaged completely and 114,992 houses have been damaged partially.

According to the daily report on the disaster, the highest number of houses have been damaged in Khulna district. As many as 20,762 houses have completely been damaged in this district. Around 10,000 houses have been damaged in Bagerhat district. The remaining houses have been damaged in other districts.

The report says about 4.6 million people have been affected by this cyclone.

