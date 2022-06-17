80pc of Sylhet division under flood water

The flood in Sylhet division influenced by incessant rain coupled with onrush of water from the upstream surpassed the previous records as the 80 per cent of this north-eastern region has already gone underwater.

Other than this, 90 per cent of area in Sunamganj has been flooded while the flood forecasting and warning centre says the level of water may surge in the next two days.

According to the centre, Sylhet division experienced such a devastating flood in June in 1998. After that, many floods hit the area but majority of them submerged haor and low-lying areas in Sunamganj.

In 2019, a flood hit Sunamganj and Sylhet city all of a sudden, which lasted for two to three days.