Chief Adviser arrives in Doha to join Earthna Summit

During his visit, Professor Yunus is likely to have meetings with both the Emir of Qatar and Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed apart from other engagements.

Alam said the Chief Adviser will have meetings with Qatar charity and Qatar Foundation, and will give an interview with Qatar-based Al Jazeera channel.

As Bangladesh has a long-term agreement with Qatar on LNG imports, there will be a discussion on greater energy sector cooperation, he said.

He further said that there will be an investment summit on 23 April. Professor Yunus will also speak at a conference on the Rohingya issue where global stakeholders will join.