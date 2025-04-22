Chief Adviser arrives in Doha to join Earthna Summit
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has arrived in Doha, Qatar to attend the Earthna Summit 2025 and other engagements.
Bangladesh Ambassador to Qatar Md. Nazrul Islam received Professor Yunus upon his arrival at Hamad International Airport around 9:40 pm on Monday (Doha time) by a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight, Chief Adviser’s Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder told BSS.
Earlier, the Chief Adviser departed from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on a four-day visit at 7:00 pm (Dhaka time).
Speaking about the Qatar tour, Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam said Professor Yunus will have busy days on 22 and 23 April during his tour to Qatar.
“The Chief Adviser will speak at the Earthna Summit 2025...he will have a series of engagements during his visit,” he told a press briefing at the Foreign Service Academy on Monday.
The Chief Adviser is paying the four-day official visit at the invitation of Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani.
During his visit, Professor Yunus is likely to have meetings with both the Emir of Qatar and Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed apart from other engagements.
Alam said the Chief Adviser will have meetings with Qatar charity and Qatar Foundation, and will give an interview with Qatar-based Al Jazeera channel.
As Bangladesh has a long-term agreement with Qatar on LNG imports, there will be a discussion on greater energy sector cooperation, he said.
He further said that there will be an investment summit on 23 April. Professor Yunus will also speak at a conference on the Rohingya issue where global stakeholders will join.
Foreign Adviser Md Touhid Hossain, National Security Adviser Khalilur Rahman, Energy Adviser Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, Executive Chairman of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) Chowdhury Ashik Mahmud Bin Harun and Principal Coordinator on SDG Affairs Lamiya Morshed, among others, are accompanying the Chief Adviser during the visit.
Professor Yunus is expected to return home in the early hours of 25 April.