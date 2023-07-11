Govt agency was alerted earlier

The government agency, from which the personal information of millions of people was leaked, was warned by the government’s cyber security team CIRT beforehand.

The CIRT wrote to the agency informing them about the security flaws on 8 June. Despite that, no protective measure was taken.

As a result of that, South Africa-based international cyber security agency Bitcrack Cyber Security’s researcher Viktor Markopoulos first noticed the issue on 27 June.

Meanwhile, there has been a stir in the government following the media reports on leakage of personal information from a government website.

The information and communication technology (ICT) division held a meeting with 29 government agencies regarded as important information infrastructures. In the meetings, the ICT division discussed the precautionary actions required for ensuring cyber security.

Meanwhile, the agencies highlighted their abilities and limitations in the meeting.