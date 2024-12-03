Demonstrations in DU protests attack in assistant high commission in India
Students of Dhaka University erupted in protests Monday night against yesterday's attack on Bangladesh’s assistant high commission in India’s Agartala.
Students Against Discrimination and Chhatra Adhikar Parishad staged protests last night chanting different slogans against India on the campus.
Other than these two student organisations, some students under the banner of general students also staged demonstrations around 9:30 pm from Hall para to VC Chattar. They chanted slogans like ‘two zero two four, aggression no more’ and ‘Indian lackeys, beware!'.
Addressing the rally, Jagannath University student Sarba Mitra said, “There will be no Indian or Pakistani agents here. We can see India’s conspiracy is embarrassing Bangladesh after 16 years of fascist rule here. Hindu, Muslim, Buddhist, Christians and all have to remain united to fight the conspiracy.”
Earlier around 8:00 pm, Chhatra Adhikar Parishad brought out a procession from the Madhur Canteen of the campus. They later staged a rally in front of Raju Memorial Sculpture.
Bin Yamin Mollah, president of Chhatra Adhikar Parishad, raised demand that India seeks official apology over the incident of attack in Agartala.
Students Against Discrimination held a rally at the same spot around 10:00 pm. Arif Sohel, the member secretary of the platform, told the rally that the sovereignty of the country is now at stake due to faulty imperialist views of the Indian government.
Arif Sohel said people of Bangladesh do not have any enmity with the people of India. Bangladeshis are peace loving but the Indian government is trying to exert its imperialist policies on Bangladesh.
Mahin Sarker, executive member of the platform, said all residents of Bangladesh have the single identity of Bangladeshi.
"Minority card" cannot be played here again and again. India does not need to teach us on how to ensure the safety of Bangladeshi minorities, he added.
Tariqul Islam, another executive member of the organisation, said Bangladesh will never let Awami League and Sheikh Hasina come back. If that happens again, people like Abu Sayed and Mugdha will again lay their lives against Indian aggression.
He said India has literally waged a war against Bangladesh by attacking Bangladesh’s assistant high commission in Agartala.
Ashrefa Khatun said the Awami League government had always toadied India but it will not happen again in new Bangladesh.
Towards the end of the rally, a group of students from Jagannath Hall of the university joined the rally to express solidarity.
The Bangladesh assistant high commission in Agartala in the northeast state of Tripura came under attack on Monday.
According to witnesses and sources, the supporters of the Hindu Sangharsh Samiti carried out the attack. The external affairs ministry of India has described the incident as 'unfortunate'.