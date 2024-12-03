Demonstrations in DU protests attack in assistant high commission in India

Students of Dhaka University erupted in protests Monday night against yesterday's attack on Bangladesh’s assistant high commission in India’s Agartala.

Students Against Discrimination and Chhatra Adhikar Parishad staged protests last night chanting different slogans against India on the campus.

Other than these two student organisations, some students under the banner of general students also staged demonstrations around 9:30 pm from Hall para to VC Chattar. They chanted slogans like ‘two zero two four, aggression no more’ and ‘Indian lackeys, beware!'.

Addressing the rally, Jagannath University student Sarba Mitra said, “There will be no Indian or Pakistani agents here. We can see India’s conspiracy is embarrassing Bangladesh after 16 years of fascist rule here. Hindu, Muslim, Buddhist, Christians and all have to remain united to fight the conspiracy.”

Earlier around 8:00 pm, Chhatra Adhikar Parishad brought out a procession from the Madhur Canteen of the campus. They later staged a rally in front of Raju Memorial Sculpture.

Bin Yamin Mollah, president of Chhatra Adhikar Parishad, raised demand that India seeks official apology over the incident of attack in Agartala.