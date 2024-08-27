National Poet Nazrul's 48th death anniversary today

The 48th death anniversary of National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam, widely revered for his limitless contributions to Bangla literature, is being observed in a befitting manner across the country today, Tuesday.

Also celebrated as the ‘Rebel Poet’, Kazi Nazrul Islam is considered a pioneer in Bangla literature.

Marking his 48th death anniversary, several organisations and institutions are holding multiple programmes throughout the day commemorating the life and works of the great poet.

Dhaka University teachers, students, officials and employees visited the poet's grave, offered wreaths and recite Fateha.

A delegation of the BNP led by senior secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi also paid tribute to the Rebel Poet at his grave.

Marking the anniversary, people from all walks of life paid tribute to the poet with flowers. Tributes were paid to the poet by placing wreaths at his grave adjacent to Dhaka University Central Mosque in the morning. Members of the poet's family also came to the poet's grave to pay homage.