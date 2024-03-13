Bangladesh faces questions at ILO over labour conditions

The West has raised questions over the labour situation in Bangladesh at the ongoing 350th Session of the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

They have also remarked that necessary reforms in the labour law have not been carried out while attacks and tortures on the workers have not been stopped.

However, several countries, including China, India, Saudi Arabia and Iran praised the efforts of the Bangladesh government to improve the labour situation.

The labour situation in Bangladesh was reviewed during the ongoing 350th session of the ILO in Geneva Switzerland. The session was broadcast live online.