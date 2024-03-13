Bangladesh faces questions at ILO over labour conditions
The West has raised questions over the labour situation in Bangladesh at the ongoing 350th Session of the International Labour Organisation (ILO).
They have also remarked that necessary reforms in the labour law have not been carried out while attacks and tortures on the workers have not been stopped.
However, several countries, including China, India, Saudi Arabia and Iran praised the efforts of the Bangladesh government to improve the labour situation.
The labour situation in Bangladesh was reviewed during the ongoing 350th session of the ILO in Geneva Switzerland. The session was broadcast live online.
At the beginning of the discussion, law minister Anisul Huq highlighted the measures taken by Bangladesh in compliance with the roadmap of the ILO. He reiterated the strong political commitment of Bangladesh to amend the existing labour law and said if Bangladesh doesn’t get a proper recognition of its efforts to improve the situation, then it may lead to a lack of confidence with the international stakeholders, including the ILO.
Following the statement from the law minister, a total of 24 persons, including representatives of different countries, alliances, agencies and members of ILO’s governing body shared their views based on the reports on the labour situation in Bangladesh.
ILO governing body chairperson Abiodun Richards Adejola brought up issues related to Bangladesh during the session yesterday.
Referring to the report submitted by Bangladesh on 29th January, ILO chairperson said overall Bangladesh has shown strong commitments towards necessary reforms, including amendment of the labour law, as promised to the ILO.
Jeffrey Vogt, rule of law director of the US-based international labour organisation Solidarity Center, said the workers in Bangladesh do not have full freedom in terms of joining trade unions. They have a very limited scope to get attached in the bargains. The workers are being subjected to violence on a regular basis. The women workers are being subjected to discrimination. The amendment brought to the labour law of Bangladesh is quite minimal
The government and stakeholders have to advance the tripartite discussions on the necessary amendments of the labour law on a priority basis with a positive mind-set. They can seek help from the owners or workers in this regard if needed. They can also ask the ILO to provide technical assistance.
The chairperson of the ILO governing body then invited Bangladesh law minister Anisul Huq for his speech. The law minister in his speech highlighted the measures taken by Bangladesh so far. He also explained why the labour law could not be amended before the national polls held on 7 January. He expressed hope to bring the necessary amendments to the labour law by the next parliamentary session. The charge sheet over the killing of workers’ leader Shahidul Islam has been prepared. The trial will start very soon.
Anisul Huq further said the newly formed government has strong political commitment to improve the labour situation in all the four sectors in compliance with the roadmap agreed with the ILO. Bangladesh still has a long way to go to improve the situation.
However, not recognising the efforts of the Bangladesh government so far and pressure for technologically improving the situation may lead to a lack of confidence among the stakeholders. Bangladesh’s commitment to improve labour situation should get appraisal.
Later, USA, UK, Canada, European Union (EU) and Argentina raised different questions regarding the labour situation in Bangladesh.
Jeffrey Vogt, rule of law director of the US-based international labour organisation Solidarity Center, said the workers in Bangladesh do not have full freedom in terms of joining trade unions. They have a very limited scope to get attached in the bargains. The workers are being subjected to violence on a regular basis. The women workers are being subjected to discrimination. The amendment brought to the labour law of Bangladesh is quite minimal.
Besides, several countries including, China, India, Saudi Arabia and Iran representatives also accoladed the measures taken by Bangladesh. They also proposed to withdraw the charges brought up against Bangladesh for not following the ILO charters 81, 87, 98 as per the article 26
EU representative Lijne Ilyis said, “There has been a partial reform in Bangladesh which is concerning. We hope the new government of Bangladesh along with all the stakeholders will bring necessary reform in issues related to ensuring labour rights in the quickest possible time. Besides, we hope the government to take necessary steps to expedite the investigation to settle the cases filed over torturing the workers in 2023 and it (the government) will consider an organisation to ensure equal rights for all the workers in the Export Processing Zones (EPZs).”
US representative Sarah Morgan said, “Apart from implementing the ILO charters 81, 87 and 98, Bangladesh should amend the Labour Law and EPZ Law rapidly. We praise the government actions against the anti-trade union activities. At the same time, the non-prosecution of the killing of labour leader Shahidul Islam and several incidents of torturing the labour leaders are also very concerning. ” She also called for revoking the baseless cases filed against the workers.”
Key member of ILO’s governing body Renate Hornung-Draus (Germany) stressed on improving the labour situation in Bangladesh, but commended the steps taken up by the Bangladesh government to do so.
Besides, several countries including, China, India, Saudi Arabia and Iran representatives also accoladed the measures taken by Bangladesh. They also proposed to withdraw the charges brought up against Bangladesh for not following the ILO charters 81, 87, 98 as per the article 26.
During the question answer session, law minister Anisul Huq said, “Bangladesh has taken part in the hearing for at least four to five times in the last two and a half years. Bangladesh highlighted the progress made within this time in terms of labour rights during these hearings.”
He also requested to not consider issues, which are under trial in Bangladesh, as complaints. He requested to revoke the charges brought up against Bangladesh that it is not following the ILO charters.
Bangladesh has been requested to submit a report on its progress in labour situation in compliance with the ILO roadmap before the 352th session to be held in October-November this year.