Bangladesh under fire in USITC hearing

One of the USITC commissioners asked whether the average work efficiency and production power of the Bangladeshi labourers is higher than Cambodia or not. They asked whether the labourers can produce comparatively more products despite having a lower wage than the labourers of Cambodia.

Faruque Hassan said in response, “It is not possible for me to say whether the Bangladeshi labourers are more competent than the labourers of Cambodia or not. The garment owners of Bangladesh have made huge investments for machines with modern technologies. Bangladesh is at the top of the list in terms of producing products using automated machines. Therefore, the required level of physical labour from the workers is minimal. However, in terms of production efficiency Bangladesh is behind China, Vietnam and Indonesia.”