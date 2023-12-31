2023: Textile industry crippled with wage movement

For textile entrepreneurs, the beginning of 2023 was marred by concerns over waning purchase orders and shortages in gas-electricity supply. Adding to the woes, the government hiked the gas and electricity prices, forcing businesses to count higher production costs.

However, by the year-end, the focus shifted to the workers' movement for a wage hike, which resulted in the deaths of four protesters. The export-oriented textile sector suffered the most from the movement in the year.

While talking to Prothom Alo, multiple entrepreneurs and workers' leaders said workers are going through a hard time due to high inflation. Some labour organisations demanded a minimum wage of Tk 23,000 for workers, while some sought Tk 25,000. The minimum wage board proposed a wage of Tk 20,393 for them but met with a counteroffer from the factory owners for Tk 10,400.